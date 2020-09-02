News Kitui County staff face salary delay on budget standoff

Governor Charity Ngilu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

County staff in Kitui are staring at delayed salaries for the second month running as the budget standoff between executive and county assembly continues.

The long running dispute between Governor Charity Ngilu and Kitui ward representatives (MCAs) saw the workers miss their July salaries and the processing of their August pay cannot be done until the stalemate is resolved.

Both sides have been trading accusations over the matter with Mrs Ngilu blaming the county assembly for allegedly disregarding the law by mutilating her budget proposals for the 2020-2021 financial year and failing to pass the Vote on Account, to settle political scores.

On the other hand, the MCAs led by their Speaker George Ndotto argued that the Executive ought to have submitted the Appropriation Bill, before they pass the Vote on Account.

The vote on account is a legal authority granted to the executive by the county assembly to draw funds for essential services, as the two sides negotiate any disputes in the annual budget, to ensure smooth delivery of services.

advertisement

Section 134 of the Public Finance Management defines wages and salaries, medical supplies and emergencies, as the essential services that the vote on account is supposed to cushion.

Last week, the MCAs passed the Appropriation Bill but the governor is yet to sign it into law, with sources telling the Business Daily that she is likely to send it back to the Assembly, with a memorandum to have the contentious issues rectified.

According to the Executive for County Treasury Ben Katungi, there will be no salaries for county staff until the Appropriation Bill is signed into law by the governor.

Mr Katungi said if the Bill is sent back to the Assembly, the MCAs will have to debate the issues raised by the governor in her memorandum as per the law.