News Kwal donates 105,000 litres of ethanol for hand sanitisers

KWAL managing director Lina Githuka. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (Kwal) has donated 105,000 litres of ethanol for the making of hand sanitisers in efforts to boost the fight on the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The donation made to Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), the government-mandated organisation overseeing the mass production and supply of hand sanitisers, is expected to increase manufacture and distribution of the disinfectants for free to Kenyans.

Businesses, individuals, multinationals and development partners have so far raised more than Sh1.2 billion in cash and in kind to support government’s fight against the deadly virus and its economic impact on vulnerable Kenyans.

“We have also collaborated with a local faith-based charity organisation to mobilise resources that will support low-income households with food, soap and water storage tanks in the community neighbouring Kwal headquarters in Industrial Area, Nairobi,” said Lina Githuka, Kwal’s managing director.

“We all have a role to play and our collective efforts will go a long way in reducing the impact of Covid-19 on our people and country.”

Last month, alcoholic beverages manufacturer, East Africa Breweries Limited #ticker:EABL also donated 135,000 litres of the industrial component.

The alcoholic and beverages sector is among those expecting a decline in profits following the closure of bars and restaurants, and the ban on social gatherings in far-reaching measures meant to contain the spread of the virus.

The Health ministry reported 15 more cases of the coronavirus in Kenya on Tuesday, raising the country's total number of confirmed cases to 296.