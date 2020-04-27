News Laboratory technicians seek board dissolution in virus fight

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Medical laboratory practitioners have called for an urgent dissolution of the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board, saying the agency has abdicated its role in the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They accused the board, which is mandated to train, register and license medical laboratory technicians and technologists of failing to perform its duty at a time the country is busy fighting the pandemic.

Through their union, Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers, the lab professionals accused the 11-member board of lacking “the ability to regulate, formulate guidance and policies regarding laboratory officers and laboratory-related utilities”.

“Among others, the announcement by the government through Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe seemed to point out that the Pharmacy and Poisons Board has taken over regulatory decisions for approving Covid-19 test kits,” says the lab professionals in an online petition seen by the Business Daily.

“This leaves laboratory professionals feeling that their role and professionalism in this country has been stolen while the authority of their professional regulatory board is being undermined.”

advertisement

The legal notice number 113 of 2011 mandates the board to “regulate all tests done on samples such as blood or tissue that have been taken from the human body to be used in the country”.

The board is also charged with the responsibility of “screening, validating, certifying and registering products to be used in laboratory science practice”.

The practitioners who are targeting 500 signatures will present the petition to the National Assembly Committee on Health, Law Society of Kenya, Ministry of Health and the High Court.

“KMLTTB has repeatedly failed in many ways to show direction and leadership in matters laboratory profession...the board’s leadership has failed to demonstrate the will to defend interests of its mandate,” states the petition.

When contacted for comment, registrar of the board Abdullatif Ali and chairman Abel Onyango did not address the claims.