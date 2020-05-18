News Lancet says demand for test services down 70pc on virus fears

Lancet Group East Africa chief executive Ahmed Kalebi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The number of patients seeking services at the private Lancet laboratories has dropped by over 70 percent as Kenyans limit visits to medical facilities over fears of contracting the coronavirus.

Lancet Group East Africa chief executive Ahmed Kalebi warned there was a growing risk of deaths from other diseases at home as they choose not to show up for their tests, check-ups and admissions.

“We might actually not see as many deaths with corona but more because of poor outcomes from other conditions,” Dr Kalebi said.

The Lancet Group offers diagnostic, monitoring and screening pathology test services in more than 10 African countries.

In Kenya, the government’s social distancing and lockdown measures have resulted in cancellation of some procedures.

advertisement

“Most health facilities are now grounded as patients bed occupancies, admissions as well as visits declined,” Dr Kalebi said.

There have been concerns about individuals above the age of 65 with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, and heart problems skipping hospital visits after a study showed that they were more likely to die from Covid-19 if infected.

Mr Kalebi added that maternal and immunisation health services are the hardest hit as they are not taking place at the moment. According to latest Lancet Global Health Journal, additional 6,000 children could die every day in low- and middle-income countries from preventable causes in the next six months as the pandemic weakens health systems and disrupt routine services.