M-Akiba investors to receive final interest on April 6

CDSC chief executive Nkoregamba Mwebesa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Investors in the government’s retail bond, M-Akiba, that raised Sh150 million in March 2017 will receive their principal amounts together with the final interest on April 6.

The redemption, will benefit 5,509 M-Akiba buyers who used their mobile devices to buy different bonds of between Sh3,000 and Sh1.13 million for the Sh150 million.

Central Depository and Settlement Corporation (CDSC) Chief Executive Nkoregamba Mwebesa said the second M-Akiba call raised Sh187 million against the Sh250 million target adding beneficiaries will get their final interest and principal amounts on September 7.

“CDSC continues to fulfil its mandate by facilitating the settlement of M-Akiba transactions traded on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and managing coupon payments and redemption of the bond at maturity,” he said.

Mr Nkoregamba said the recipients were at liberty to rollover their principal amounts and interest received by buying the M-Akiba bonds in the secondary market via USSD *889# adding that new users could also buy on the same platform and enjoy the guaranteed return of 10 percent tax-free interest per year.

At the same time, Sh44.6 million was released to the 13,494 investors in M-Akiba 2, being interest payments.

CDSC, which acts as an agent of the national treasury, has todate paid out Sh150.6 million to investors who injected Sh1 billion via five bond issuances since 2017.