MPs back judges in budget slash row with Treasury

MPs back judges in budget slash row with TreasuryThursday, October 31, 2019 10:38
MPs Wednesday dismissed as illegal Judiciary budgetary cuts dealing a blow on the Treasury's effort to tame government spending.
Leader of Majority Aden Duale said that the move by acting Treasury Ukur Yattani breached the law adding the cuts can only be presented for debate through an appropriations budget.
This came a day after Justice Makau Mutua stopped the Treasury from pushing for the implementation of spending cuts at the Judiciary. The Judiciary had argued the budget cuts could lead to a shutdown after its suspended more than 15,000 cases across the country
The Treasury had last month sought to slash Judiciary’s budget by Sh3 billion citing shortfalls in revenue collection by the national government.
The Chief Registrar of the Judiciary through a staff memo on October 9 called for a review of budgets leading to suspension of tribunal sittings, including those for environment, rent and aviation disputes.
“What Treasury did is illegal under law. Until we see the supplementary budget, this memo thing must stop and the judiciary should not close doors. We cannot discuss memos, this House has powers to allocate resources,” Mr Duale said.