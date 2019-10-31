News MPs back judges in budget slash row with Treasury

MPs Wednesday dismissed as illegal Judiciary budgetary cuts dealing a blow on the Treasury's effort to tame government spending.

Leader of Majority Aden Duale said that the move by acting Treasury Ukur Yattani breached the law adding the cuts can only be presented for debate through an appropriations budget.

This came a day after Justice Makau Mutua stopped the Treasury from pushing for the implementation of spending cuts at the Judiciary. The Judiciary had argued the budget cuts could lead to a shutdown after its suspended more than 15,000 cases across the country

The Treasury had last month sought to slash Judiciary’s budget by Sh3 billion citing shortfalls in revenue collection by the national government.

The Chief Registrar of the Judiciary through a staff memo on October 9 called for a review of budgets leading to suspension of tribunal sittings, including those for environment, rent and aviation disputes.

