News Moi University applies for law course licence

A section of Moi University. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Moi University has finally submitted an application for licensing of its law degree course to the Council of Legal Education (CLE) after a two-year row with the regulator.

CLE acting chief executive Jacob Gakeri said the university’s School of Law application was being reviewed.

“The licensing process is now work in progress,” Dr Gakeri said in respond to queries from the Business Daily.

The regulator stopped Moi University from offering law programmes in April 2016 over failure to meet set requirements.

Last December, the university once again missed on the list of accredited institutions throwing students who were undertaking the programme into confusion. Since 2016, the university has engaged CLE in legal battle to have its licence restored without success.

Dr Gakeri said an institution can only be allowed to train lawyers if it complies with legal requirements and by lodging a formal application to the council.

“The application is assessed against quality standards to determine whether it is compliant and if not,” he said.