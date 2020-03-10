News Nairobi Hospital picks chief executive after months of wrangles

The Nairobi Hospital. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Nairobi Hospital has appointed Allan Pamba as the new chief executive officer, ending months of leadership wrangles.

The appointment comes at a time the facility is ushering in a new board that is chaired by Irungu Ndirangu.

Dr Pamba takes over as a substantive chief executive following the removal of Gordon Odundo whose removal triggered wrangles at the premier facility.

The feuds came to a head last year when the more than 230 members of the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA) — which owns the hospital — drafted a petition seeking the removal of eight directors.

Dr Odundo was sent on a 90-day compulsory leave on December 15, 2018 after the board said in an unsigned and undated statement that the decision was to “allow completion of the ongoing forensic audit.”

advertisement

The forensic audit revealed tender rigging, stalled projects and irregular variations of projects.

Nairobi Hospital has in recent years been on a multi-billion-shilling expansion spree that features construction of a 12-storey building, a convention centre with a 400-seat auditorium and one of the region’s biggest laundries.

The hospital makes more than Sh1.5 billion in annual profits with sales in excess of Sh10 billion.

Dr Pamba holds a Master of Science degree in public health in developing countries from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree from Moi University.