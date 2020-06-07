News Vulnerable Nairobians say worst of Covid yet to come

Tifa Research CEO Maggie Ireri. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Majority of low-income earners in Nairobi believe that the worst is yet to come on the impact of coronavirus disease on households, a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta resisted calls to reopen the economy amid rising infections.

The Tifa Research findings released Sunday showed that 59 percent of those surveyed in select Nairobi estates expect the situation to worsen going forward. This is in contrast with 33 percent who said that the worst has passed and the situation would start to improve.

“Only one third believe that the worst has passed while nearly twice as many expect that the worst is yet to come regarding the situation of Covid-19 virus in the country,” states the research.

Tifa Research CEO Maggie Ireri said the study, which surveyed the residents of Huruma, Kibera, Korogocho, Kawangware and Mukuru kwa Njenga, had found that the majority of respondents are not able to meet their pressing needs such as food and rent and see the situation getting worse before it gets better.

“About 60 percent are unemployed and this was the status over a month ago. They believe things will get worse for them,” said Ms Ireri. The Ministry of Health said Sunday that infections had hit 2,767 after 167 other people tested positive of Covid-19.

advertisement

The virus has now spread to 36 counties, with the ministry warning that Kenya will be recording at least 200 positive cases a day come August.

The survey was released a day after President Kenyatta opted to retain most of the Covid-19 containment measures, only relaxing curfew hours from the original 7 pm to 5 am to between 9 pm and 4 am.