Acting Nzoia Sugar MD hurt in abduction dies in Nairobi

Michael Kulundu, Nzoia Sugar Company MD, at a past event. He died in Nairobi, Thursday, March 7. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The acting managing director of Nzoia Sugar Company Michael Kulundu, who was injured after he was abducted in January has died in Nairobi.

Confirming the death Thursday, his uncle Lambert Manda said the family is yet to get an update from the police on the kidnapping in Bungoma on January 2, 2019.

Mr Kulundu was at the Salmond Restaurant located on the Kanduyi-Sikata highway when he was kidnapped.

His family later found him in a trench near Gulf Petrol Station, about 100 metres, from the restaurant he was grabbed from.

They had been searching for him overnight.

Following the death, Mr Manda said the police should have tracked the phone used to call him to the hotel from where he was abducted.