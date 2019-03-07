advertisement
SHABAN MAKOKHA
SHABAN MAKOKHA
Summary

    • Mr Kulundu was at the Salmond Restaurant located on the Kanduyi-Sikata highway when he was kidnapped.
    • His family later found him in a trench near Gulf Petrol Station.
    • His uncle said the police should have tracked the phone used to call him to the hotel from where he was abducted.
News

Acting Nzoia Sugar MD hurt in abduction dies in Nairobi

Thursday, March 7, 2019 13:01
By SHABAN MAKOKHA
Michael Kulundu
Michael Kulundu, Nzoia Sugar Company MD, at a past event. He died in Nairobi, Thursday, March 7. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

The acting managing director of Nzoia Sugar Company Michael Kulundu, who was injured after he was abducted in January has died in Nairobi.

Confirming the death Thursday, his uncle Lambert Manda said the family is yet to get an update from the police on the kidnapping in Bungoma on January 2, 2019.

Mr Kulundu was at the Salmond Restaurant located on the Kanduyi-Sikata highway when he was kidnapped.

His family later found him in a trench near Gulf Petrol Station, about 100 metres, from the restaurant he was grabbed from.

They had been searching for him overnight.

Following the death, Mr Manda said the police should have tracked the phone used to call him to the hotel from where he was abducted.

"So far, there is no report released by the police on their investigations," said Mr Manda.

