News Ongoro, husband skip court as Sh48.9m CDF case starts

Former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro, her husband Ferdinand Masha Kenga and a Kenyan diplomat based in Malaysia were among the 22 charged with embezzlement of Sh48.9 million from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

But the three did not appear in court yesterday to answer to the charges alongside civil servants, a tailor and former CDF Committee members and project managers

Ms Ongoro’s lawyer Jotham Arwa said the former MP flew to South Africa for treatment and “will appear in court to plead to charges filed against her when she returns to the country.”

Lawyers for Ruth Kanini Kitonyi said the Malaysia-based diplomat learnt of the case from news broadcast by local television stations on Sunday night.

Ms Kitonyi was formerly a district development officer employed by the Kasarani CDF.

But the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said Ms Kitony had told investigators when she was notified of the casee on the phone that she would fly back in January 2020 to plead to the charges against her. She is accused of conferring a benefit of Sh1,033,00 to Jacinta Akoth Opondi, a tailor, and Maurice Odhiambo Orongo, trading as Kamala Construction, for the supply of construction materials between November 28, 2008 and September 30, 2010.

Mr Kenga also did not turn up in court. EACC's lawyer, Ruth Yator, said the suspect “switched off the phone when he was called by the investigating officer to be informed of the impending case.”