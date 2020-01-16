News Charter plane crash-lands in Kajiado

The aircraft belonging to Yellow Wings Air Services after the crash landing. PHOTO | STANLEY NGOTHO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A light aircraft en route to the Amboseli National Park on Thursday morning crash-landed at Mashuru area in Kajiado County.

The plane was ferrying three tourists. The cause of the mishap was not immediately clear.

The pilot and passengers escaped with minor bruises.

Locals mill around the crash landing site. PHOTO | STANLEY NGOTHO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The aircraft, belonging to Yellow Wings Air Services Limited, was being flown by Peter Almendinger. The tourists were identified as Russell, Paris and Susan.

Confirming the incident, Mashuru Sub-County Deputy Commander Stephen Nyakundi said the passengers and the pilot were in high spirits.