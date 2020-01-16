advertisement
STANLEY NGOTHO
By STANLEY NGOTHO
Summary

    • Despite scare, passengers and pilot were said to be in high spirits.
Charter plane crash-lands in Kajiado

Thursday, January 16, 2020 11:13
Yellow Wings Air Services plane after the crash landing
The aircraft belonging to Yellow Wings Air Services after the crash landing. PHOTO | STANLEY NGOTHO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

A light aircraft en route to the Amboseli National Park on Thursday morning crash-landed at Mashuru area in Kajiado County.

The plane was ferrying three tourists. The cause of the mishap was not immediately clear.

The pilot and passengers escaped with minor bruises.

Yellow Wings Air Services plane after the crash landing

Locals mill around the crash landing site. PHOTO | STANLEY NGOTHO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The aircraft, belonging to Yellow Wings Air Services Limited, was being flown by Peter Almendinger. The tourists were identified as Russell, Paris and Susan.

Confirming the incident, Mashuru Sub-County Deputy Commander Stephen Nyakundi said the passengers and the pilot were in high spirits.

Alternative means of transport, Mr Nyakundi said, was being sought for the tourists.

