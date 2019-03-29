News Qatar investors eye trade deals with Kenya visit

A Qatar Airlines plane. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A delegation from Qatar Chamber of Commerce, including two board members from trade lobby’s body, have pitched tent in Kenya in search of investment and trade deals.

The investors who arrived in the country on Thursday said their mission will take between two to three days.

“The 20-member Qatar chamber delegation led by their board members will be in Kenya for about three days. They are basically scouting for deals in areas such as housing, shipping and logistics, agriculture, oil and gas among others sectors,” said Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) chairman Kiprono Kittony Friday.

Mr Kitonny said that during their stay in the country, the delegation may also sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with KNCCI to promote trade between the two countries.

Kenya and Qatar formally established diplomatic relation in December 2003.

The Middle East country is currently among the leading importers of Kenya’s products.

Kenya’s major exports to Qatar includes tea, coffee, vegetables, textile materials, jute, fruit and nuts, fruit and vegetable juices, meat and meat products among others.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that in 2017, Kenya’s total exports to Qatar and other small Middle East countries increased to Sh6.9 billion from Sh4.14 billion in 2016.

The total imports from Qatar and other Middle East countries however stood at Sh3.82 billion in 2017 down from Sh8.18 billion in 2016.