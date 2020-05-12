News Recognising the frontline heroes

Nurses in protective gears at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi on March 6, 2020. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

From the days when nurses would require grown men to do the necessary before getting a life-saving injection, the work of nurses has changed dramatically, largely due to advancements in medical technology. Today, unlike in years gone by, nurses can take the temperature of a patient by pointing a digital gun at the patient’s forehead or neck, a big leap for humanity from the days when they had to put a mercury thermometer under one’s armpit.

Despite these advances in medicine and technology, the role of nurses in the provision of health services remains as critical, especially given the challenges posed by the global coronavirus pandemic in which nurses have stood up to be counted among frontline workers. Only recently, they conducted a global campaign asking people to stay indoors to flatten the curve of the pandemic that has infected 4.1 million people and claimed the lives of 290,000 in less than five months.

“We stay at work for you,” the nurses pleaded as part of the global campaign. “Stay home for us.”

Unlike doctors, whose overcoats and stethoscopes are associated with pain, the white or blue uniforms worn by nurses are reassuring to children and adults alike. The association could be purely coincidental since part of the job of a nurse is to reassure a patient as they prepare them for treatment through a series of triage protocols.

“The nurse is the first point of contact between a patient and medical staff,” Isaac Kipchumba, a triage nurse at Savannah Healthcare Services, a private hospital in Nairobi’s CBD, told the Business Daily on Tuesday as Kenyans joined the rest of the globe in marking the International Nurses Day. “We decide how long it takes for a patient to be seen by a doctor.”

Incidentally, the profession was little esteemed until Florence Nightingale, who was born on May 12, 1820, became the face of modern nursing, walking between the beds of wounded soldiers at night, holding up a lamp, giving care to those in pain, a word of comfort here and a dose of painkiller there. Years later, her date of birth was dedicated as the day to celebrate all nurses.

From the days of Nightingale, the white deaconnesses that nurses pin on their hair when on duty became a symbol of hope for the sick, a metaphor of love for men on their death beds and a signpost, for children and adults alike, that those who set their eyes on it are on their way to recovery no matter their maladies.

All year round, the public asks nurses all manner of questions: Do you think I am dying? Will I ever walk again? Will you marry?

On Tuesday, speaking on behalf of his fellow nurses, Kipchumba had only one request: “Put us back under the national government.”

His colleague, Catherine Adhiambo, believes that once this is done, they can do more, especially if their mandate is expanded so that they can play an even bigger role in the care of patients.

As members of the Kenya Editors Guild, the National Nurses Association of Kenya and the Kenya Medical Association take time to celebrate frontline workers at noon today.