Rewards for non-corrupt traffic officers

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai. FILE PHOTO | NMg

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has pledged to introduce rewards for traffic police officers who carry out their duties without engaging in corrupt practices.

Speaking at Murakha along the busy Kakamega-Kisumu road on Tuesday, the IG said his immediate priority was to ensure traffic officers performed their duties without collecting bribes from motorists.

"I am thinking of introducing rewards to honour traffic officers who will set a good example in their work by ensuring they do not engage in corrupt practices and enhance road safety," said Mr Mutyambai, who is currently on a visit in Kakamega County.

He commended the Kakamega Traffic Base Commander Mr Bernard King'oo and his team for doing a good job on the roads.

Role model

"I want traffic officers in Kakamega to be my models to the rest. I plan to invite them to other regions to interact with other officers on how to set a good example and image of the traffic officers," said Mr Mutyambai.

At Murakha, a several motorists were arrested and charged with flouting traffic regulations at a mobile court set up along the road.

Mr Mutyambai later met western region police commanders in a closed door meeting before paying a courtesy call on regional commissioner Ms Anne Ngetich Ang Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.