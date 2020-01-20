News Rubia family seeks Sh40bn as torture compensation

The late Charles Rubia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The family of multiparty hero Charles Rubia Monday urged the High Court to order the State to compensate him Sh40 billion for the torture he underwent in the hands of security agencies in the 1990s.

Making final submissions before Justice Weldon Korir Monday, the family through lawyer Irungu Kang’ata said the State should pay Mr Rubia, who was detained twice for agitating for the reintroduction of multiparty democracy together with Mr Kenneth Matiba.

He said the former Cabinet minister and Member of Parliament, who died on December 23, suffered from cruelty he underwent and his businesses interests were thrown into disarray following his detention. He is seeking special damages and payment of Sh150 million for loss of business.

For its part, the State, through Christopher Marwa, said the detention was lawful and that Mr Rubia was not subjected to degrading treatment or torture as alleged. He urged the court to dismiss the case.

Mr Rubia served as Starehe MP and was a minister in several ministries, including local government. Mr Kang’ata said Mr Rubia had shares in several companies, including Provincial Insurance Ltd now UAP Insurance, ICDC Investment Company Ltd, Co-operative Bank #ticker:COOP, Kenya Mystery Tours ltd, Rubia Enterprises Africa ltd, Eveready Ltd #ticker:EVRD, Unga Ltd #ticker:UNGA, Universal Garments Ltd, East Africa Industries, and Insurance Company of East Africa, now ICEA Lion.