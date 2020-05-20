News Senate wants over 350,000 added to cash transfer list

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Senate has asked the Labour and Social Protection ministry to include over 350,000 senior citizens on the register of the State's safety net programme for vulnerable people to cushion them from the effects of the coronavirus.

The Senate ad-hoc committee on Covid-19 in a report tabled before the House said that the ministry had not updated the Inua Jamii programme register, effectively locking out many eligible beneficiaries from monthly cash transfers.

“Approximately 350,000 persons especially the older persons eligible to benefit from the Inua Jamii were not benefiting from the programme due to lack of prompt updating of the register,” the committee chaired by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja said in the report.

Under Inua Jamii, senior citizens aged over 70 years receive Sh 2,000 per month, paid every two months in a lump sum of Sh4,000. Those eligible include orphans and disabled persons.

Currently, there are 1.09 million beneficiaries under the Inua Jamii programme with those aged above 70 years the majority at 764,644.

