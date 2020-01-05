News Sh5bn special funds plan for Nairobi and four cities

Nairobi City Hall. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi and four other cities will get Sh5 billion to build roads and provide water and health services starting 2020-21 period if a proposal by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) is adopted.

The CRA says the capital city, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret are struggling to provide services with a projected financial gap of up to Sh184 billion hindering their efforts as population keeps growing.

The Commission said that the additional conditional grant will be used to expand garbage management, water supply, sanitation and drainage systems.

Residents of these cities have perennially grappled with flooded roads and burst sewer lines under heavy rains and a surge in informal settlements with poor access clean drinking water and sanitation.

“The Commission also recommends an allocation of a new conditional grant of Sh5 billion from the national government equitable share to finance urban services within the provision of the Urban Areas and Cities Act 2011,” the CRA said in the recommendations last month.

Population in the four cities rose 33 percent to 10.08 million in 10 years from 7.54 million in 2009 according to data by the Kenya National Bureau for Statistics.

DIPLOMATIC MISSIONS

The five are recognised as the only cities under the Urban Areas and Cities Act.

Nairobi, the agency says, has additional functions that include hosting diplomatic missions and is the regional and international transport hub piling pressure on its ability to deliver services amid un-met own source revenue collections.