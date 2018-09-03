News Kenya deports six Sri Lankans over 'illegal' gemstone trade

Some of the Sir Lankans arrested by police in Voi, Taita Taveta County accompanied by local mineral dealers. PHOTO | LUCY MKANYIKA | NMG

The government has deported six mining investors who were arrested in Voi town in Taita Taveta County last week for allegedly engaging in illegal gemstone trade.

They were among 17 other foreigners who were arrested in the ongoing nationwide crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Police said the Sri Lanka nationals were found without working permits.

Confirming the deportation, Acting County Commissioner Francis Kazungu said the six were handed over to the immigration department which facilitated their deportation.

Mr Kazungu said it was established that they were operating illegally.

“They did not have the necessary documents to legalise their business,” he said.

Local mineral dealers and the investors who had earlier spoken to Business Daily faulted the police for unlawfully detaining them.

One of the investors, Aqman Yusuf, said they were in the country legally and possessed all the required documents.

Denied freedom

He said they had presented their papers to the police but the officers still denied them their freedom.

He said his father had been trading with local miners for over 12 years.

“Is this how the Kenyan government treats its investors especially my father who has been doing business for all these years?"

"We do clean trade which includes paying the right tax to the government,” he said.

Local dealers representative Gabriel Mcharo said the unfortunate incident was a drawback to government efforts to woo mineral investors into the country.

Vast gemstones

Taita Taveta County is endowed with vast gemstones including Tsavorites (green garnets), red garnets, ruby, sapphire, tourmalines and rhodolites.

“Some miners cannot travel abroad to sell their gemstones that is why we welcome the investors to buy from us here,” he said.

In his visit to the county last month, Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes said the country was losing revenue through unscrupulous mineral dealers who sneak gemstones out of the country.