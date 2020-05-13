News Somalia coronavirus cases crosses 1,000 mark

Students walk in a Mogadishu neighbourhood in Somalia, wearing face masks as a protective measure against the coronavirus Covid-19, on March 19, 2020. PHOTO | ABDIRAZAK HUSSEIN FARAH | GETTY IMAGES | AFP

Somalia's confirmed Covid-19 cases crossed the 1,000 mark over the weekend as the country continues to record an alarming spike in positive results.

Coronavirus cases rose by 57 on Sunday and on Monday rose by 35 to now stand at a total of 1,089.

On Sunday, Minister for Health Dr Fawzia Abikar Nur announced that the positive cases were recorded in Mogadishu and surrounding areas, the semiautonomous state of Puntland and Somaliland.

While Puntland is a member state of the federal government of Somalia, Somaliland in the northwest unilaterally declared cessation from the rest of Somalia in May 1991.

Covid-19 deaths have also risen to 52 while 121 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, Senior Advisor to the Ministry of Health on Covid-19, Dr Mohamed Mohamoud Fuje, said on Monday that Somalia ranks 13th among African countries affected by coronavirus.