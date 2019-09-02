News Sossion back in office pending case outcome

Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion has temporarily been reinstated even as the warring faction seeks to have him stopped from conducting union activities.

Labour Court Judge Hellen Wasilwa Monday directed that the orders issued last week that Mr Sossion should not be removed from office, will remain in force until the case he has filed contesting is ouster is determined.

At the same time, the judge directed that he be allowed to access Knut bank accounts so that the operations of the union are not unnecessarily affected pending determination of the suit.

Mr Sossion through lawyer Judith Guserwa said that the Knut National Executive Council members, held a meeting on August 29, and illegally removed him from office when there was a court order.

However, his replacement Hesbon Otieno has filed a case seeking to have Mr Sossion remain sacked.

Through lawyer Okong’o Omogeni, he said that the NEC meeting held on August 29, resolved to expel Mr Sossion because of his unbecoming behaviour.