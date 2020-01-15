News Train added on Mwiki route as matatus strike over bad roads

A passenger train operated under the Nairobi Commuter Rail Service. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Railways Corporation has added an extra train on the Ruiru-Mwiki-Nairobi route following a matatu strike over the poor state of the Mwiki-Kasarani road that has paralysed public transport in the area.

KRC managing director Philip Mainga in a statement on Monday said the additional train would help ease pressure on public transport and would operate every morning until the strike ends.

The move offers a sigh of relief to thousands of stranded commuters, who have been forced to walk for long distances to find matatus plying other routes since the strike began on Monday.

“The Corporation added an extra trip this morning to cater for stranded commuters following the ongoing strike,” said Mr Mainga, noting that there was also an additional train on Monday evening. He, however, said they will only offer the extra train in the morning only.

The Ruiru-Nairobi runs a daily round trip with stations at Kahawa West, Githurai and Mwiki. The train departs Ruiru at 6.10am, arriving in the city centre at 7.40am, while the evening one leaves the Nairobi Central Station at 5.40pm and gets to Ruiru at 7.13pm.

The train also stops at Manguo, Kenyatta University, Clayworks, Kitambaa, Makongeni, Makadara, Mtindwa, Kariobangi South, Dandora and Maili Saba.

ROUTES

Kenya Railways also operates trains to Kikuyu, Embakasi and Syokimau under the Nairobi Commuter Rail Service.

Stopovers along the Nairobi-Kikuyu route include Gatwekera, Kibera, Satellite, Lenana, Mutuini, Dagoretti Market, Thogoto and Gitaru.

The Embakasi goes via Donholm, Avenue Park, Pipeline, Taj Mall, and Aviation, while the Syokimau one via Makadara and Imara Daima.

The corporation has been working to revamp old railway lines across the country to enable the network deliver goods ferried by the standard gauge railway.