News Transporters’ lobby protests Uganda's 'relay trucking' rule

Kenyan transporters have protested Kampala’s Covid-19 measure that requires drivers to hand over trucks at border points to their counterparts based in Uganda. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenyan transporters have protested Kampala’s Covid-19 measure that requires drivers to hand over trucks at border points to their counterparts based in Uganda.

In what has been dubbed relay truck driving, the Internal Ministry of Uganda has instructed drivers from Kenya not to enter the landlocked State after five of them tested positive for Covid-19. Instead, a driver based in Uganda is supposed to take control of the truck from the border to its final destination.

The Kenya Transporters Association chief operating officer Mercy Ireri, in a protest letter to Kampala, said the move would raise the cost of doing business and impact negatively on the movement of goods.

“The trucking companies would face challenges in deploying other drivers across regional country borders,” she said.

“This would require new drivers’ recruitment and training and would drastically increase the cost of transportation to the trucking companies even as the business has been affected due to reduced cargo and longer transit times.”

advertisement

Ms Ireri said the move would raise challenges regarding insurance compensation as any accident or theft would likely be challenged by the underwriters.

Transporters have proposed measures that will help in combating the spread of coronavirus. These include the drivers undergoing mandatory Covid-19 test at the border and the driver found to be positive to be put in isolation.

About five of Kenya’s truck drivers crossing to Uganda have been tested positive for Covid-19, raising concerns over cross border transmission.

Uganda has put the entire country under lockdown and even restricted the movement of vehicles with an exception given to cargo trucks.

The new proposal by Uganda comes at a time when Comesa Business Council has raised concern over the impediments put in place by some member states, which have affected the movement of goods.