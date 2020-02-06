News Tuesday public holiday for Moi memorial service

Former President Daniel Moi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The government has declared Tuesday a public holiday to allow Kenyans mourn former president Daniel arap Moi, who died in Nairobi early this week at the age of 95.

Mzee Moi ruled Kenya for 24 years until 2002 when his successor, Mwai Kibaki, took over.

He died at the Nairobi Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, February 4, where he had been undergoing treatment.

“To enable every Kenyan participate in the celebration of the life of president Moi, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, on the recommendation of the Steering Committee, has declared Tuesday, February 11, 2020, a public holiday of general observance throughout the Republic of Kenya ,” head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Mr Kinyua said Moi’s body will lie-in-State at Parliament buildings from Saturday to Monday from where Kenyans can view and the pay their last respects between 8am and 5pm each day.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead the nation on Saturday in the viewing of the body of the former president, as well as the paying of last respects,” said Mr Kinyua.

PROCESSIONS

The cortege will leave the Lee Funeral home at 8.05am on Saturday with a solemn procession expected to follow Valley Road-Kenyatta Avenue-Parliament Way route.

A military guard of honour will be mounted outside Parliament entry procession.

A national memorial service is slated for Tuesday at the Nyayo Stadium.

Moi will be accorded full military ceremonial honours, which include escort in a gun carriage, military musical honours and a 19-gun-salute.

“The gun carriage and State funeral procession will make its way from Parliament Buildings to the Nyayo Stadium, the venue of the national memorial service, which will be an inter-denominational service, led by the African Inland Church (AIC),” he said.