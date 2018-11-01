News Two arrested in Nairobi for repackaging expired flour

Detectives said the seized wheat flour had an expiry date of July 2018 but the suspects were repackaging them with a new date. PHOTO | NMG

Police on Wednesday evening arrested two people in Dandora, Nairobi, who were repackaging expired flour.

Police said they raided the house in Sirange after a tip-off and found the two suspects -- Joyce Nyambura and Samuel Kamau -- with several bales of expired Exe, Dola and Golden wheat flour.

Detectives said the wheat flour had an expiry date of July 2018 but the suspects were repackaging them with a new date.

Last month the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) summoned Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) officials, clearing agents, transporters and the owner of a godown after the recovery of more than five tonnes of expired baby diapers.

Detectives pounced on employees of the Mlolongo godown and found them repackaging and rebranding the diapers to conceal the real expiry dates, which ranged between January and May 2017.

Six workers found repackaging the products at the Eens Godown were arrested.

Investigators said they are trying to establish if the godown, situated on Mombasa Road, has any links with a leading haulage company.

In September, suspended Kebs Managing Director Charles Ongwae was among several officials arrested over a consignment of substandard rice that was released into the market.