Tycoon Punjani seeks to bar arrest on his arrival

Tycoon Ali Badrudin Punjani. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Tycoon Ali Badrudin Punjani whom police suspect of being involved in drug trafficking has filed an application seeking to be granted bail to prevent arrest by police.

Through his lawyer Jared Magolo, Mr Punjani says that he has been threatened with immediate arrest when he lands in the country from abroad where he was seeking medical attention.

Mr Magolo argues in the application that Mr Punjani had intended to come back on August 26 but his medical condition did not allow him but he is scheduled to come back any time.

“No charge has been preferred or any reason given for the threat and arrest of Mr Punjani,” argues Mr Magolo in the application in which he has sued the Inspector General of Police and Director of Public Prosecutions.

According to the application filed at the High Court in Mombasa, Mr Punjani’s premises were searched and nothing was recovered.

