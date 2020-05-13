News US warns about ‘high risk’ of contracting virus in Dar

Tanzanian President John Magufuli. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The US has warned of "extremely high risk" of contracting coronavirus in Dar es Salaam, in what could bolster calls for stricter screening of citizens at East African border points.

In an advisory issued through its Embassy in Tanzania on Wednesday, the US claimed that hospitals in Dar es Salaam “have been overwhelmed” by coronavirus cases and encouraged its citizens to remain indoors.

“Despite limited official reports, all evidence points to exponential growth of the epidemic in Dar and other locations in Tanzania,” said the embassy in the notice.

“US citizens who remain in Tanzania should be prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period. The US government does not anticipate arranging additional repatriation flights in Tanzania at this time.”

Tanzania has not publicly released data on Covid-19 data since April 29. President John Magufuli has in the past ruled out applying economy lockdown measures adopted by neighbouring countries.

