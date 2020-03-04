News Don’t provoke Kenya, Uhuru warns Somalia after attacks

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned Somalia against "provoking" Kenya after heavy fighting broke out on Monday between Somalia’s forces and militia allied to a fugitive regional security minister near the Mandera border.

A strongly worded statement released by State House on Wednesday after the President chaired an emergency meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) said the move by Somalia's military "amounted to an unwarranted attack by foreign soldiers" and urged the neighbouring country's government to desist from escalating tensions.

“The National Security Council noted with concern the violations of Kenya’s territorial integrity and sovereignty by the Somalia National Army on Monday the 2nd March, 2020; where the foreign soldiers in flagrant breach and total disregard of international laws and conventions engaged in aggressive and belligerent activities by harassing and destroying properties of Kenyan citizens living in the border town of Mandera,” said the statement.

“This action amounts to an unwarranted attack by foreign soldiers with the intention of provoking Kenya. In keeping with our long-standing and distinguished tradition in peace keeping and peace building in the region and beyond and in particular – in Somalia; Kenya acted with total restraint.”

The security council also dismissed reports attributed to Somalia officials accusing Kenya of internal interference as a smear campaign.

“The baseless accusations and invalid allegations made by the Federal Government of Somalia that Kenya is interfering with Somalia’s internal affairs are part of a growing and persistent pattern of ill intent to use Kenya as a scapegoat and a tool to justify challenges in Somalia for political reasons. Kenya will not accept to be used in that manner,” it said.

The State House statement urged Somalia to focus its energies on stabilising Somalia and eliminating Al-Shabaab instead.