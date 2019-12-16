News Varsity fights Sh630m construction debt

A construction company wants Presbyterian University of East Africa (PUEA) compelled to deposit more than Sh5 billion in court as a condition to stop attaching its properties to recover a debt.

The High Court has temporarily stopped the auction of the university properties over a Sh630 million construction debt inked in 2015.

The construction firm, Elsek & Elsek Construction Ltd, Monday asked Justice Mary Kasango to compel the university to deposit Sh5 billion that includes interest for the debt as they pursue the appeal.

The High Court ruled that PUEA must pay Elsek & Elsek Sh630 million, disagreeing with the university defence that it was misled into the construction debt agreement.

PUEA wants the High Court to suspend an agreement entered between them in October 2015, requiring the university to pay the contractor for some construction work.

PUEA argued that the agreement they entered four years ago was compromised. Efforts by the university to suspend the agreement was dismissed last month by Justice Kasango, stating that the institution has failed to explain why it delayed moving to court. But now, it wants to stop the contractor from attaching any of its properties as it pursues the appeal.

In an affidavit filed by the acting Vice-Chancellor Prof John Mungania, PUEA said the amount being demanded in huge and failure to stop the demand threatens its existence.