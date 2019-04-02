News Why major Kenyan towns have unattractive, poor quality buildings: Kibwana

AAK incoming president Mugure Njendu on the night of March 28, 2019 during the association's gala dinner after an AGM where she was voted into office. Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana officiated the event. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

The lack of input from architects and town planners has been blamed for poor quality and unattractive buildings in major towns in Kenya.

Council of Governors vice-chairman Kivutha Kibwana says county governments lack money to hire senior architects that see them relying on consultant architects on big ticket projects, while small jobs are left to technicians within their building departments.

“There is a lot of investments going on in the counties where our main concern is revenue collections but we lack professional input by architects and town planners that would make our public buildings beautiful.

Subsidised fees

"Now we have to duplicate buildings plans for every dispensary and school are duplicated across town. We request architects and other built environment professionals to volunteer their services at subsidised fees to enable county governments plan,” said Prof Kibwana, who is also the Makueni governor.

The governor spoke in Nairobi during the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) Annual General Meeting where architect Emma Miloyo handed over the association’s presidency to urban planner Mugure Njendu.

Prof Kibwana called on built environment professionals to support the anti-graft war by rejecting handouts, naming and shaming anyone trying to compromise standards.

Better services

He said this could help Kenyans enjoy better services as well as safeguard lives through quality work.