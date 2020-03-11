News Women hold 44pc NMG top jobs

Women at Nation Media Group #ticker:NMG hold 44 percent of management positions at the company or just a few steps away from the perfect gender parity.

Chief Executive Stephen Gitagama said the ratio of the women to men heading departments has gradually improved from 19 percent in the last two years.

He spoke during the company's celebration of the International Women's Day for its employees, which is marked globally annually on March 8.

"Women have power and because of this Nation Media Group is very keen on embracing equality at every great extent. We never look at men and women separately, but each for their own capabilities," said Mr Gitagama.

"We will continue to support women as well as concentrate on diversity for both genders for the great achievement of the company.''

This year's theme, 'Each for Equal', aimed at challenging biases, stereotypes and boosting women rights to achieve gender parity in government, workplaces, sports, media coverage and top leadership positions.

He said women should focus on improving with new developments in technology and innovation to remain at even playing field with their male counterparts.

"These changes are causing disruption in both the media and digital landscapes. A lot of businesses in future will only work with people who can keep with such developments around the world," said Mr Gitagama.

A recent report, Women in the Workplace 2019 by McKinsey & Company has stated that there has been progress in women rising to the top levels of companies in the last five years, as a number of companies are seeing the value of having more women in leadership.

Despite this, female workers are still paid less than their male counterparts and women continue to be underrepresented in senior management roles.

The company also said it would take more than 100 years to achieve total equality due to the existing gender gaps in most companies.

According to Absa Bank head of financial decision support Caroline Wambugu, women need to define success to overturn the prediction.

“A lot has to be done to make sure these statistics are not fulfilled. Women may not understand what success is because they spend more three hours more on unpaid work compared to men. This already puts them to a disadvantage in terms of getting to gender parity. Success may not necessarily be title driven but seeking achievement in every front,” Wambugu said.