Counties 33 Nigerians posing as students arrested

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Thursday arrested 33 Nigerians in Kasarani who have been masquerading as students in order to peddle drugs.

Also in police custody is a bar owner who runs his business behind Thika Road Mall (TRM) and who the police say is an accomplice to the immigrants. Kasarani OCS Robinson Mboloi said the detectives nabbed a total of 34 immigrants, including one Eritrean.

“Detectives arrested 35 suspects, a bar owner and 34 illegal immigrants who have been posing as students and operating businesses around the United States International University-Africa (USIU) and Kenyatta University (KU) after public outcry,” said Mboloi.

He added that the suspects have also been terrorising area residents and are believed to be behind a spate of bank robberies in the city.

The suspects will be arraigned before the Kiambu Law Courts on Thursday.

Roysambu is populated by many foreign nationals, with Nigerians being the most predominant.