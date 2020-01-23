Counties Chelugui says 43pc of Nairobi water goes down the drain

Outgoing Water Secretary Simon Chelugui. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The amount of water that Nairobi City loses in a year has risen from 40 percent to 43 percent even as the Ministry of Water says it plans to lower the wastage to international standards.

Outgoing Water Secretary Simon Chelugui said the biggest factors contributing to the wastage are leakages resulting from aging pipes, which he said cannot be easily controlled.

He, however, noted that the ministry is working to end rampant theft of water through illegal connections.

“Losses cannot be avoided especially when it comes to cases of aging pipes. However, we have put measures in place to bring down the wastage to internationally accepted levels of 25 percent,” said Mr Chelugui.

The CS, who was speaking on Wednesday while handing over to incoming CS Sicily Kariuki, said the Athi Water Company has started the process of installing new pipes along the old one to curb wastages.

He was moved to the Labour ministry in a similar capacity.