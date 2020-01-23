Chelugui says 43pc of Nairobi water goes down the drain

Counties
Chelugui says 43pc of Nairobi water goes down the drainThursday, January 23, 2020 22:01
The amount of water that Nairobi City loses in a year has risen from 40 percent to 43 percent even as the Ministry of Water says it plans to lower the wastage to international standards.
Outgoing Water Secretary Simon Chelugui said the biggest factors contributing to the wastage are leakages resulting from aging pipes, which he said cannot be easily controlled.
He, however, noted that the ministry is working to end rampant theft of water through illegal connections.
“Losses cannot be avoided especially when it comes to cases of aging pipes. However, we have put measures in place to bring down the wastage to internationally accepted levels of 25 percent,” said Mr Chelugui.
The CS, who was speaking on Wednesday while handing over to incoming CS Sicily Kariuki, said the Athi Water Company has started the process of installing new pipes along the old one to curb wastages.
He was moved to the Labour ministry in a similar capacity.
Ms Kariuki, who was moved to the Water docket from Health, said she will focus on improving provision of clean water to curb diseases. “About 19,000 people die yearly as a result of complications resulting from water diseases. Through sanitation and access to clean water, I will make sure the numbers come down,” said Ms Kariuki.