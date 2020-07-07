Counties Artistes, DJs earn Sh23m in stipend

Local musicians and deejays experiencing economic hardships have benefited from a Sh23.1 million stipend under a work-for-pay programme initiated by the Sports, Culture and Heritage ministry.

Permanent Presidential Music Commission director Donald Otoyo said 2,500 artistes benefited from the ongoing programme.

“These groups and other musicians were grounded after performance venues were shut through a Health ministry directive that banned gatherings in social places,” he said.

Dr Otoyo said the beneficiaries include 90 acapella groups, 899 bands, contemporary dancers (167 groups), cultural groups (645 groups) deejays (248) group recording artistes (149), solo recording artiste (161) and special composition (92)

The artistes applied via the commission’s portal and the agency helped them to record their creative content.

Dr Otoyo said the programme, which aimed at cushioning artistes from the adverse impact of coronavirus, attracted artistes from Kakamega, Kisumu, Nyeri, Nakuru, Isiolo, Nairobi and Mombasa, among others.

Heritage secretary Amina Mohammed said at the launch of the Sh100 million programme two months ago in Nairobi, like all unemployed Kenyans, artistes need support following a loss of their sources of livelihood.

“Artistes can earn a living from their talent. All they need is a platform to launch their products,” said Dr Otoyo.