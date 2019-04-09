Counties Auditor-General reinstates manager interdicted over Sh20m bribe claim

Auditor-General Edward Ouko. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Office of Auditor-General has reinstated one of its senior managers interdicted over a Sh20 million bribery claim, the Labour court in Nyeri heard Tuesday.

Through lawyer Milcah Ondek, the Office told Justice Nzioki wa Makau that it reinstated Raphael Ikame unconditionally following an out-of-court settlement of the case.

Mr Ikame was interdicted in March 2018 on claims of soliciting a Sh20 million bribe from officials of Kirinyaga County government so as to alter audit findings for tbe 2016/17 financial year.

However, he moved to court complaining that Auditor-General Edward Ouko had infringed his rights by interdicting him on March 29, 2018 due to the bribery allegations. According to court documents, Mr Ikame through lawyer Kithinji Marete said the interdiction was irregular and unconstitutional.

The interdiction letter, also filed in court, indicated that he demanded the bribe from the county government officials during a meeting on January 19, 2018 at Edgewood Hotel.

He was additionally accused of summoning all contractors and suppliers and threatening to blacklist them if they do not part with the money.

When the matter came for mention yesterday, Ms Ondek told court that the Office of the Auditor General had given the employee back his job and vacated all warning letters sent to Mr Ikame.

“The office has in the meantime agreed to reinstate the applicant unconditionally, as well as vacated all warning letters issued and sent to him. On the issue of half pay, the Office has agreed to pay the applicant all his dues calculated from the time of interdiction,” the lawyer explained.

The court further heard that the issue of transfer of Mr Ikame from managing Nyeri and Kirinyaga counties will also be resolved.

She explained the cost of nthe suit was the only outstanding issue, noting that parties were in talks on how to go about it.

Last year on November 5, the court allowed the Auditor General’s application to have the case resolved outside court.

The court temporarily halted proceedings of the suit to allow the parties record a consent.