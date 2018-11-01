Counties City Hall to install more CCTV cameras, make Moi Avenue one-way street

Cameras. PHOTO | FILE

Nairobi City County is set to install more modern CCTV cameras and streetlights in the Central Business District (CBD) to enhance security.

This is in addition to the county government hiring traffic marshals who will man the many junctions across the city with the aim of reducing congestion during peak hours.

Nairobi County Transport and Infrastructure executive Mohamed Dagane said that City Hall, together with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), has established Nairobi Transport and Safety committee in accordance with NTSA Act, 2012 to tackle security threats in Nairobi.

Related Content EU to pump Sh5b into Nairobi bus transport plan

Mr Dagane said the county has also banned boda bodas from the Central Business District (CBD) with City Hall officers enforcing the move.

The popular mode of transport has been accused of posing a security threat and being a source of congestion in the city.

“For a more efficient and free flow of traffic, we also plan to set up an integrated system to manage traffic lights across the whole city, starting from the city centre,” said Mr Dagane.

Moi Avenue

The official said that the county intends to convert Moi Avenue into a one way road to accommodate the traffic that will be brought by the implementation of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

“We are also working to see that all illegal termini and stages are done away with and we are going to make sure we stick to the gazette notice of May 2017 in terms of making sure that only designated termini are the ones to be used,” he said.

Mr Dagane also explained that the launch of the Muratina road in Eastleigh on Wednesday, which is one of the key missing link in decongesting the city, is one of the steps taken by City Hall. He said that the road will link General Waruinge in Eastleigh with Juja road and Thika Superhighway.