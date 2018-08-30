Counties Counties get Sh3.7bn for water and food

National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Counties have received a Sh3.7 billion budget boost to finance food production enterprises, protection of water towers and urban development projects.

The 47 counties will share the billions after Parliament endorsed amendments to the Division of Revenue Act, 2018.

The national government, through its ministries, will oversee expenditure of the conditional allocations at the county level.

The additional funds will be sent to the devolved units as conditional grants from the Swedish government, the European Union and the International Development Association (IDA), a subsidiary of the World Bank.

Counties received a total of Sh314 billion from the national government as their revenue allocation for the financial year 2018/19.

The Treasury allocated the 47 counties a further Sh17.2 billion as additional conditional grants in the year.

“The Treasury has received three more conditional allocations to be financed from grants and loans from donors,” Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale said while seconding amendments to the Division of Revenue Act, 2018.

Commercialisation of agriculture

He said the additional allocations were received after the Division of Revenue Act, 2018 had already been enacted.

The government of Sweden provided Sh1 billion to finance commercialisation of agriculture-based enterprises to transform crop, livestock and fisheries production.

“The programme will be implemented by national government’s State department for Crop Production and will benefit all counties. Turkana, Wajir and Mandera counties will be top beneficiaries,” Mr Duale said.

He said the Sh880 million that has been received from the European Union will go towards protection of the country’s critical water towers.

The money, he said, will be used in the implementation of Kenya climate change action plan.

“This programme will be implemented through the Ministry of Environment and Forestry and will benefit 11 counties, with each receiving Sh80 million," said Mr Duale.

The third programme, worth Sh1.85 billion, will be financed by IDA.

The funds will go towards the establishment and operationalisation of urban institutions such as city and urban area boards.