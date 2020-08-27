Counties Former KPA boss to face charges on Sh245m tender

Former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) boss Daniel Manduku was Thursday arrested. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) boss Daniel Manduku was Thursday arrested and is set to face charges over payment of Sh244,837,908 for a project yet to be completed.

Director of Public prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji had directed the arrest and prosecution of Mr Manduku together with Juma Fadhili Chigulu, a works officer at KPA for approving the payments.

Mr Haji said the two will be charged with failing to comply with procurement rules, over the procurement of manufacture of cargo storage facilities at the Inland Container Depot, in Kilindini Mombasa County.

The duo are also accused of engaging contractors for the Makongeni goods shed yard without a procurement plan and an approved budget.

“I have independently reviewed the evidence gathered and upon perusal of the file, established that Dr Manduku authorised and approved the procurement without an approved budget and procurement plan for the 2018/2019 financial year,” the DPP said.

Dr Manduku who resigned in April, was to be charged earlier in the year with similar offences but Mr Haji declined to approve the charges.

The former National Construction Authority (NCA) executive director, was first appointed to the position in an acting capacity on May 30, 2018, replacing Catherine Mturi-Wairi who was sent on compulsory leave by the KPA board due to lack of effective leadership.

His initial two-month contract lapsed on July 31, 2018 but on August 1, the board of KPA extended it by four months up to November 30.

He was later confirmed to the position after the extension lapsed.

Yesterday, the DPP said there was no requisition made for concrete barriers by the user department within KPA as required under the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015 and the regulations.

He also said there was no prior planning before engaging in the project and the procurement was commenced through preparation of bills of quantities as opposed to an open tender process in contravention of the Act.