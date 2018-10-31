Counties KNH installs armed police on every floor

GSU officers will be stationed at entry points. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenyatta National Hospital will now have armed guards on every floor of the facility and all entry points in an effort to ensure safety of staff members and patients.

Acting chief executive Thomas Mutie said they have made the changes following the attack on one of the nurses at the facility last month.

“On safety and security, the management has engaged General Service Unit, Administration Police and increased guards to secure high risk areas especially Accidents and Emergency, entrances and all floors. It is also worth noting that the management has initiated a rapid response system ‘mulika uhalifu’ (report crime) to enhance real-time response and reporting of incidents,” he said.

Security breaches have put the referral facility in the spotlight including the murder of a patient in the wards and alleged sexual assaults on new mothers.

KNH has, in their five-year strategic plan, set aside Sh891 million for perimeter wall and CCTV cameras.

Mutie said that the facility has also developed a standard operating procedure on communication to the bereaved families and dissatisfied clients.

“There shall be debriefing sessions for the nursing team and to provide regular sensitisation on effective communication,” he said.

KNH staff have agreed that when engaging in a strike or go-slow, all emergency and critical services must be attended to, the acting CEO said.

This is in regard to a two-day picketing by the nurses that crippled services.