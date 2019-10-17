Counties Kerio Valley Development Authority seeks new boss

The leadership vacuum at the troubled Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) is set to end after the agency kicked off recruitment of a new managing director.

KVDA chairman Jackson Kiptanui said the new boss, who will replace Mr David Kimosop, will serve for three years with an option of term renewal.

Mr Kimosop was ousted over alleged loss of Sh21 billion meant for two dam projects.

“The contract will be renewable for a further period of the three years subject to outstanding performance and achievements,” read a notice by KVDA. The new MD is expected to steer the agency into delivering the Arror dam project which has been approved for construction by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Sammy Naporos, also the Ewaso Ngiro South Development Authority boss has been serving as acting chief executive since July.

The post was left vacant following the arrest of KVDA’s top officials over Arror and Kimwarer dams’ scandal. Last month, Mr Kenyatta ordered cancellation of the Kimwarer dam project following recommendation by a taskforce.

The taskforce report shows that the Sh22.2 billion Kimwarer dam was inflated.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji recommended the prosecution of former Finance Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge and 26 others for flouting procurement in the projects.

Mr Kenyatta had asked the taskforce to assess the viability of the two dams and file a report within 30 days.