Counties Kwale employs 742 pre-school teachers

Kwale has become the latest county to hire early childhood development education (ECDE) teachers on permanent and pensionable terms.

Governor Salim Mvurya, while presiding over ECDE centres census forum at the Cultural Amphitheatre in Kwale, said the 742 teachers will uplift education standards.

A number of counties, including Kakamega and Busia, have employed thousands of ECDE teachers on permanent and pensionable basis.

“I am happy that Kwale is the first country on the Coast to employ 742 ECDE teachers, who previously worked on contractual terms, on permanent and pensionable scheme,” he told the teachers.

Kwale has built 400 ECDE centres, and enrolled 70,000 learners since 2013. Mr Mvurya further announced plans to employ 100 more teachers and build another 125 ECDE centres.

“This is due to the high number of pupils recorded in the centres. This financial year, my county government will employ another 100 teachers to enhance good service delivery in the early childhood sector,” he added.

This comes as the Teachers Service Commission is trying to impose C grade as entry points to teachers training colleges following the implementation of the competency-based curriculum (CBC).