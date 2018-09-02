Counties London Distillers ordered to deal with its toxic waste

The National Assembly Environment Committee Kareke Mbiuki. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The National Assembly Environment Committee has given London Distillers Kenya Limited six months to put in place technology in the management of waste from its factory or risk being shut down.

The committee, in a report tabled in Parliament, directed the Athi-River based alcohol maker to also maintain high environmental standards that will ensure safe and healthy disposal of waste.

London Distillers has been embroiled in a dispute with residents of Great Wall Gardens, owned by Edermann Property Ltd, over claims of emptying toxic waste in Athi River.

Area residents have accused the distiller of failure to put in place appropriate technology in the management of waste. The company employs 1,000 people and makes the Meakins, Napoleon, Kenya King and Safari brands.

“London Distillers should within six months invest in the state-of–art technology that contains air pollution, recycles solid waste, and escalates and/or institutes stringent internal self-regulation,” reads the report.

“It should implement use the best technology toward cleaning of all resultant industrial by-products from its premises before release to the environment.

“Failure to implement the recommendations the factory should be closed or be relocated to other suitable areas,” it added.

The committee in its report pointed out that there were issues of environmental concern noting that families, especially expectant mothers and children, could suffer from long term health complications if nothing was done.

“The residents should exercise a degree of tolerance and co-existence as London Distillers puts in place technology in environmental protection as directed in this report,” reads the report.

The committee, chaired by Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki, carried out investigations into operations of the firm after residents of Great Wall Gardens and adjacent areas filed a petition in March, in which they accused the alcohol-maker of subjecting them to health hazards.