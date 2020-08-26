Counties Meru MCAs want State agency out of Sh285m roads deal

Meru MCAs are calling for termination of a multimillion shilling contract with the national government’s Mechanical and Transport Fund (MTF) Services saying it lacks capacity to improve roads in the county.

Under the contract, the MTF Services, which is under the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, was to improve more than 800km of roads at a cost of Sh285 million in the last financial year.

While launching the project in October last year, Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi said MTF was expected to deploy 30 road works machinery across the county. Among the anticipated benefits of the government to government arrangement was to cut road construction contracts costs by close to 50 percent as well as reduce the burden of maintaining county machinery.

The arrangement received the endorsement of the MCAs who saw it as a solution to the nightmare of impassable roads.

Roads executive Julius Taitumu defended the programme saying several roads have been done but acknowledged that the contractor had faced some hiccups.

“MTF has faced some challenges due to funding challenges. They were paid Sh100 million to start off the work and several flagship roads have been murramed. I assure the MCAs that work will be done and no coin will be lost,” Mr Taitumu said.

On Tuesday, Meru deputy governor Titus Ntuchiu and Mr Taitumu met the 45 MCAs to address the issue.

However, MCAs who spoke to Business Daily said MTF might have duped the county government into believing that they had capacity to execute the projects.

MCAs Isaiah Kanyaru (Njia), Bundi Ng’ala (Kianjai), Patrick Muthuri (Abothuguchi West), Elijah Kirimi (Kibirichia) among others said the projects had stalled with MTF saying it has run out of fuel.

MTF has also been accused of using Meru county machinery yet they had committed to use their own equipment.

“It seems MTF cheated Meru County that they have the equipment to do the work.We are frustrated,” Nkuene MCA Martin Makasi said.

Several MCAs have now been forced to use their own money to fuel graders and dozers to repair roads in case of emergencies.

“I was paid about Sh180,000 in allowance arrears last week and almost all of it has gone into fueling graders to repair bad roads in my ward. The residents have been on my neck and I risked having a bad name among the electorate,” said a dejected MCA.