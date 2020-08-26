Counties Milkshake firm eyes five more branches in a year

Keventers milkshake. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Milkshake franchise Keventers is expanding its network with a planned five new branches over the next year, tapping to popularity of international franchises in the country.

The chain which made its entry in 2018 into Kenya with an outlet at the Village Market will open a second branch at Sarit Centre in October, with another expected in Upperhill at the end of the year.

“Next year we want to open in Karen, Town (CBD) and, fingers crossed, at the airport,” said Tarun Revoo and Jay Shah founders of Blue Mango Food Iternational, local Kenventers franchise holder.

Mr Revoo and Mr Shah started Blue Mango Food International Limited which collaborated with Keventers to bring the franchise to East Africa.

With the push to use less plastic material in Kenya by the government, Keventers sells all their milkshakes in glass bottles and provides paper straws.

advertisement

The milkshake brand encourages its customers to keep the bottles and recycle or reuse however they like.

Keventers has a standardised menu across all their stores in India, the UAE, and Kenya.

The franchise is best known for the recipes that have been carried through four generations. They offer classic shakes and thick shakes and have over 28 flavours such as Vanilla, Strawberry, Bubble Gum, Popcorn Caramel and Blueberry shakes.

Their top three selling flavours include Salted Caramel, Almond Saffron and Mint Chocolate Oreo.

Local and international franchises have been on a rapid expansion with players tussling for a slice of the market.

Fast food players and coffee houses have dominated the segment including Java, KFC, Simbisa (Creamy Inn, Pizza Inn, Galitos and Chicken Inn) and Artcaffe among others.