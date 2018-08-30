Counties My worth is less than Sh300m, says Waiguru

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has confronted detractors who question her source of wealth by declaring her net worth, as Kanu rebuked her for linking retired President Daniel arap Moi to “historic looting”.

In a TV interview, the governor said she is not a billionaire as most Kenyans think, adding that she is worth less than Sh300 million.

Ms Waiguru was recently ranked as the second most corrupt leader in the country after Deputy President William Ruto by research firm Ipsos Synovate.

Ms Waiguru maintains that she is not corrupt and has never been charged in court despite being linked to the 2016 National Youth Service scandal that led to the loss of Sh791 million.

She questioned the validity of the Ipsos poll pointing to the fact she was ranked above former President Moi on corruption.

“It (the poll) also ranked me above the former President Moi, who ruled this country for 24 years… I mean, how ridiculous can it get? Everybody knows what we think about the Moi era. Are you saying that I stole more than Moi?” she said.

This invited a rebuke from Kanu, which told her to carry her own cross and not to involve the retired President.

“It is unfortunate that she dragged retired President Moi into her situation. The Governor should carry her own cross,” Kanu said on Thursday.