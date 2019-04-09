Counties Nakuru hiring board suspension extended

Governor Lee Kinyanjui. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The fate of the Nakuru Public Service Board hangs in the balance after Governor Lee Kinyanjui extended its suspension for a total of 90 days.

The board members, its staff and secretariat had early this year been sent home for 45 days to be investigated for ‘gross misconduct’, according to the governor.

While sending them on compulsory leave, Mr Kinyajui said the board defied instructions from the County Government to stop recruitment owing to findings of a staff audit report.

In 2016, the same board faced public onslaught over irregular employment of 180 workers.

The board hires county staff, establish offices, discipline staff and advises on pay and pensions.

The extension added a twist to what sources say is a culmination of boardroom wars that have lasted since Mr Kinyanjui took over in 2017.

“Governor Kinyanjui has been on a collision course with the board, which was appointed by his predecessor Kinuthia Mbugua, as he sought to establish and control his administration,” a source that sought anonymity said.

The board chairman Waithanji Mutiti yesterday confirmed the longer suspension, saying they were to resume duties this month, but were told the investigations were not over.

“We got communication that our suspension has been extended for another 45 days. We will be away for another 45 days,” Dr Mutiti said.

However, the County Secretary Benjamin Njoroge said he was away from office and could not adequately respond.