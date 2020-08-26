Counties Pastoralists oppose plan to expand conservancy

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and a pastoral community in Ijara Garissa county are headed for a legal showdown over the government’s plan to expand an animal conservancy that hosts endangered species of rare antelope known as Hirola and white giraffe.



Two community representatives have moved to court seeking orders to stop the Ministry of Lands from allowing the Northern Rangeland Trust to take over a community land to expand the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy.

The pastoral community that lives in Hara, Korisa and Kotile locations of Masalai ward in Ijara is claiming that the government has failed to protect their land from acquisition for private use under “false pretence” of ecosystem conservation.

Led by Abdulahi Ali Abdi and Adbikadir Ibrahim Shurie, the community wants to be compensated for the land acquisition as well for the death of two rare white giraffes at the conservancy.

“The community must be furnished with and given access to the remains of the two extremely rare white giraffes so as to conduct a decent burial according to the customs and traditions of the community,” reads the petition filed at the High Court in Nairobi.

