Counties Pius Ewoton elected Chamber of Commerce boss in Turkana County

Former public servant Philip Ewoton has been elected as the chairman of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) in Turkana County.

Mr Ewoton, an accomplished businessman will be taking over the leadership of the chamber in Turkana from Mr Lorogoi Ejore, who has been in the position for the last six years.

Elections for the position, which comes five months after a protracted legal battle between Mr Ewoton and Mr Ejore which has so far been resolved were conducted through delegates based process from the six Turkana sub-counties.

“I intend to expand the membership in Turkana chapter form the current 3,000 to 20,000 in the next three year,” said Mr Ewoton in telephone interview with the Business Daily Tuesday.

Mr Ewoton further indicated that during his leadership, he will conduct regular sub-county visits to sensitise members on the importance of being a KNCCI member.

He pledged to conduct trade fairs in conjunction with the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) to showcase some of the investment opportunities available in Turkana.

He also promised to work closely with the national and county government in mainstreaming Vision 2030 activities in the chamber strategic plan.

“My satisfaction in service delivery will also be realized by providing guidance to achieve a competitive economic agenda,” he said.

His election comes three months after the KNCCI ushered in new leadership at the national level.

Under the new changes which took place in June, Mr Erick Ruto was elected as the chamber’s first National Vice President during the business lobby’s Annual General Meeting at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi.

Mr Ruto was elected alongside the chairman’s President Richard Ngatia who took over from Mr Kiprono Kittony.

The lections also saw six regional director elected to steer to steer the organisation.

These includes Mr Hassan Wario for Coast, Mr Paul Ouma in Nyanza, Mr Baskuone Kiplagat for North Rift and Mr Jacob Bodana for Upper Eastern.

Others were Mr George Karanja for Central region and Mr Omar Sadique for North Eastern.