Counties Tana River officials on the spot for embezzling cholera funds

Flood victims in Bandi village in Garsen, Tana River County, on a way to a camp on May 18, 2018. More than 10 county health officers are accused of embezzling Sh1m donated by Unicef to mitigate cholera outbreak. FILE PHOTO | NMG

More than 10 Tana River County health officers are on the spot over allegations of embezzling Sh1 million donated by Unicef to mitigate cholera outbreak.

In a report forwarded to the governor's office by an internal audit task force, the officers are accused of misappropriating Sh978,000 out of the grant of Sh5,025,200.

The report outlines how the officers engaged in fraud and forgery of receipts to justify expenditure of the said funds.

The auditor indicated that in training of health workers, Sh319,500 was not supported by relevant documents, further showing how some facilitators and rapporteurs were overpaid.

Two facilitators of the activity are said to have been paid per diems amounting to Sh 235,000 for six days while working within their respective working stations.

Sh336,000 used in prevention of the disease -- which saw hundreds hospitalised and others lose their lives -- was not accounted for.

The auditors pointed cases of irregular payment of Ministry of Health (MoH) officers.

"The names of the respective MOH officers paid for the outlined services did not feature on any attendance register and hence authenticity of payment could not be ascertained," reads the report.

Per diem

Further, the auditors also poked holes on receipts forwarded to ascertain payments of per diems amounting to Sh210,000 claimed by five facilitators from the county headquarters.

They indicated that the respective facilitators did not deserve the payment as they were working within their work stations.

Another Sh229,000 out of the Sh675,000 allocated for monitoring and supervision of cholera prevention, response and mitigation could not be accounted for, as the receipts tabled to support expenditure had dates not in sync with work ticket dates.

"The dates indicated in the work tickets provided which in this case form the supporting documents did not match with the dates given in payment schedules," stated the report.

The auditors also noted that there were no invitation letters to ascertain claims that the department co-opted external officers to help in the exercise, pointing out possibility of grant theft.

Driver payments

More fraudulent schemes were pointed out in payment of drivers, and possible theft of 180 litres of fuel, as documents submitted pointed out excess payments and forgery.

Following the events, the county government was forced to refund to Unicef the specified sum amount that could not be accounted for.

As a result, Governor Dhadho Godhana has threatened to take legal action against the respective officers involved, with possible changes likely to affect the procurement section in the department of finance and largely the department of health.