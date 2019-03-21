Counties Telkom pumps Sh50m into Mombasa internet network expansion

Mombasa residents are set to enjoy faster internet speed after mobile service provider Telkom began setting up a fibre loop in the region.

The move is to meet the telco’s growing demand for faster internet in the Coastal region for both businesses and individuals. It is also meant to improve the quality of service to its customers

A fibre loop is a channel which allows connection of many servers and computer storage devices without using costly fibre switches. Telkom Chief Excecutive Officer Mugo Kibati said firm would set up the loops in all large towns in the country as it seeks to establish itself as the preferred network in the country.

“This demonstrates our commitment to connect the people that keep Kenya on the move with the provision of fast, reliable internet.It further serves to entrench our position as Kenya’s preferred data network,” Mr Kibati added.

He said that the capacity will not only enhance customer data experience, but also boost reseller capacity to other telcos and internet service providers across East Africa who purchase from Telkom.

Metro loop

In a press release, the company said the laying of the new metro loop will connect Mombasa, linking it to the company’s over 10,000km network of the national backbone and the 1,000km redundancy backbone between Mombasa and Tororo.

The setting up of the metro loops is part of Telkom’s Sh1 billion plan to expand its network for both voice and data services.

Telkom said the expansion plan will include 3G and 4G mobile connectivity as well as Fibre-to-the Building (FTTB) network for its corporate customers.

The firm is investing heavily in its data expansion and recently completed a fibre metro pool in Nairobi and its environs.

Mr Kibati further noted that to make broadband revolution a reality, architectural transformations are important to break metropolitan bottlenecks that will help enable internet demand into opportunities.